Man seen climbing exterior of London's Shard skyscraper

08 July 2019 - 10:35 By Kate Holton
British police said they were called at 0415 GMT after reports that a man was climbing up the tower. He was talking to police and has not been arrested, they said.
Image: Tolga Akmen / AFP

A man was seen climbing the Shard skyscraper in London on Monday, scaling the glass exterior of Western Europe's tallest building at sunrise.

Located close to London Bridge, the Shard is 310 metres (1017 ft) tall and is home to offices, restaurants, a retail arcade and a hotel.

Reuters

