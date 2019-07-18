WATCH | Daughter disowns 'horrible' father who kissed wife next to lion he killed
Nineteen-year-old Sydney Carter has disowned her father after a photo of him kissing his wife next to a corpse of a lion went viral.
The photo was posted on the website of Legelela Safaris, which specialises in big-game hunting trips in SA, after Darren and Carolyn Carter allegedly shot the lion.
Not only did the photo create a social media storm, it also led to Sydney vowing to never call her father "dad" again, according to the Mirror.
"I will never understand people like that - who take pride in shooting a beautiful animal like a lion. I'll never understand it," Sydney said in a YouTube video.
"I'm someone who loves animals and wouldn't want anyone to hurt them, and to know that my own father does that – I don't even consider you my dad anymore," she says.
"So, Darren, if you're ever watching this, just know that I don't call you my dad anymore. You are a horrible person."
Sydney also slammed her father - whom she has not seen in 10 years - for spending about R200,000 on the trophy-hunting trip, but refusing to help pay for her education.