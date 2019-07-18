World

WATCH | Daughter disowns 'horrible' father who kissed wife next to lion he killed

18 July 2019
Canadians Darren and Carolyn Carter, who describe themselves as passionate conservationists, kissed as they posed with a lion they said they had shot while trophy hunting in SA.
Image: Danny Clayton via Twitter

Nineteen-year-old Sydney Carter has disowned her father after a photo of him kissing his wife next to a corpse of a lion went viral.

The photo was posted on the website of Legelela Safaris, which specialises in big-game hunting trips in SA, after Darren and Carolyn Carter allegedly shot the lion.

Not only did the photo create a social media storm, it also led to Sydney vowing to never call her father "dad" again, according to the Mirror

"I will never understand people like that - who take pride in shooting a beautiful animal like a lion. I'll never understand it," Sydney said in a YouTube video.

"I'm someone who loves animals and wouldn't want anyone to hurt them, and to know that my own father does that – I don't even consider you my dad anymore," she says.

"So, Darren, if you're ever watching this, just know that I don't call you my dad anymore. You are a horrible person."

Sydney also slammed her father - whom she has not seen in 10 years - for spending about R200,000 on the trophy-hunting trip, but refusing to help pay for her education.

