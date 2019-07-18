WATCH | Daughter disowns 'horrible' father who kissed wife next to lion he killed

Nineteen-year-old Sydney Carter has disowned her father after a photo of him kissing his wife next to a corpse of a lion went viral.

The photo was posted on the website of Legelela Safaris, which specialises in big-game hunting trips in SA, after Darren and Carolyn Carter allegedly shot the lion.

Not only did the photo create a social media storm, it also led to Sydney vowing to never call her father "dad" again, according to the Mirror.

"I will never understand people like that - who take pride in shooting a beautiful animal like a lion. I'll never understand it," Sydney said in a YouTube video.