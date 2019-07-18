At least 23 feared dead in suspected arson at Japan animation studio

Fire swept through an animation studio in Japan on Thursday and 23 people were feared killed and scores injured, with the cause suspected to have been arson after a man was seen shouting "die" as he doused the building with petrol.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the fire in the city of Kyoto - the latest grisly killing in a country known for its low crime rates - "too appalling for words" on Twitter and offered condolences to the victims.

Police had taken a 41-year-old man into custody who had shouted "die" as he poured what appeared to be petrol around the three-story Kyoto Animation building shortly after 10am local time, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Thirteen people were confirmed dead and at least 10 more had no vital signs after they were found in the studio, an official for the Kyoto City fire department said.

White-and-black smoke billowed from the windows of the building, television footage showed.