WATCH | Firefighters rescue boy dangling from fourth-floor window

Firefighters rescued a boy hanging from the fourth-floor window of a residential building in central China after his head got stuck in a security net

Rescuers used pliers to tear down the net.

In the clip, shot in Fangcheng county in Henan province on July 30 2019, the child can be seen hanging from the fourth floor. A man on the third floor is seen holding the boy, as firefighters remove the net and save him.