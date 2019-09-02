WATCH | One death reported as Hurricane Dorian leaves trail of destruction

Officials remain on high alert as Hurricane Dorian continues to wreak havoc on the Bahamas, with meteorologists explaining that the path of the hurricane is difficult to predict.

The US states of Georgia and South Carolina have issued evacuation notices for some of their coastal communities.

The Guardian reports one person has been killed as a result of the storm, with no other fatalities confirmed at the time of publishing this article.

According to the New York Times, storm surge warnings have been issued along Florida's Atlantic coastline.

CNN reports that while the storm has slowed down, the impact is far from over.