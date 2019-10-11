Uncle Sam slaps sanctions on ‘corrupt’ Gupta brothers

Already facing the wrath of the SA public and accused of widespread corruption, the Gupta family has now made a new enemy: the American government.

The US Treasury has announced sanctions on brothers Atul, Rajesh and Ajay Gupta – and associate Salim Essa – “for their involvement in corruption in South Africa”.

The US treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Sigal Mandelker, was scathing in his description of the brothers’ and Essa’s behaviour.

