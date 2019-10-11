World

Uncle Sam slaps sanctions on ‘corrupt’ Gupta brothers

11 October 2019 - 05:59 By Matthew Savides and Graeme Hosken
Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta, and their associate Salim Essa, are in America's bad books.
Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta, and their associate Salim Essa, are in America's bad books.
Image: Martin Rhodes

Already facing the wrath of the SA public and accused of widespread corruption, the Gupta family has now made a new enemy: the American government.

The US Treasury has announced sanctions on brothers Atul, Rajesh and Ajay Gupta – and associate Salim Essa – “for their involvement in corruption in South Africa”.

The US treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Sigal Mandelker, was scathing in his description of the brothers’ and Essa’s behaviour.

FREE TO READ: GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT

Most read

  1. Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran World
  2. Hawks swoop on Zandile Gumede's second home after Porsche and Lambo seized in ... South Africa
  3. Exams failed by all medical students at four universities were fairly marked, ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | SA Oprah graduate on black tax: 'I hope you love me without the house' South Africa
  5. IN PICTURES | The R50m Hawks haul after raid on former Durban mayor Zandile ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
Hawks raid the properties of former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede
X