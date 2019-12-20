World

Michelle Obama defends Greta Thunberg: 'Ignore the doubters'

20 December 2019 - 10:41 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former first lady Michelle Obama.
Former first lady Michelle Obama.
Image: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Michelle Obama has come to the defence of 16-year-old Swedish climate-change activist Greta Thunberg after US President Donald Trump mocked her for being named the New York Times' Person of the Year.

The former US first lady recently took to social media to offer words of encouragement to Thunberg, tweeting: “Don’t let anyone dim your light.”

This was after Trump called Thunberg's Time accolade “so ridiculous”. He also insinuated that she had mental health problems and said she needed to “chill”.

“Greta must work on her anger management problem, then go to a good old-fashioned movie with a friend!” Trump wrote. “Chill Greta, Chill!”

This is not the first time Trump has mocked the teenage activist.

She has hit back at him too. In September, Thunberg shot back at Trump's attempt to mock her on Twitter by changing her profile on the social media site to reflect his remark after he sarcastically called her a “happy young girl”.

Obama’s post saw many telling Trump to back off and stop picking on the girl.

READ MORE:

Guptas, veganism & Miss Universe: the decade's defining moments

The past 10 years have changed our perceptions of the world, perhaps forever
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Greta Thunberg named Person of the Year by Time magazine

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who became the voice of conscience for a generation facing the climate change emergency, was named Wednesday as ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | 'People are suffering': Greta Thunberg hits back at Trump taunt

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg shot back on September 24 2019 at US President Donald Trump's attempt to mock her on Twitter by ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dashcam footage of attempted Durban hijacking goes viral South Africa
  2. Doctors arrested after death of Johannesburg boy, post-surgery, get bail South Africa
  3. 'Drunk' Durban beachgoers cause havoc as traffic warden knocked over, cop and ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Loitering, broken bottles and filth force Transnet to close popular KZN ... South Africa
  5. Former Eskom managers arrested in probe into alleged R745m Kusile power plant ... South Africa

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X