World

Michael Bloomberg says his White House campaign unknowingly used prison labour

25 December 2019 - 10:58 By Jason Lange
Former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg. File photo.
Former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Bria Webb

Billionaire US presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday said his campaign had unknowingly used prison workers to make telephone calls on his behalf.

Bloomberg, who last month entered the Democratic Party race to face Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election, said the campaign had ended its relationship with a company that used prison labour for making phone calls.

"We do not support this practice and we are making sure our vendors more properly vet their subcontractors moving forward," Bloomberg said in a statement.

Bloomberg said the campaign learnt of the ties to prison labour when a reporter called. The Intercept, a news website, was first to report the use of prison labour.

Ranked by Forbes as the eighth-richest American, Bloomberg has spent more on campaign ads in the last few weeks than his main Democratic rivals have all year.

He has so far failed to crack into the top tier of candidates in public opinion polls.

A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll conducted on December 18-19 showed about 5% of Democratic-leaning voters support the billionaire former mayor of New York. Recent polls show former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren are the party's leading candidates. 

- Reuters

MORE

McConnell says Senate Republicans have not ruled out witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that Republicans were not opposed to hearing witnesses in the impeachment trial of President ...
News
1 day ago

A year before 2020 election, a divided and 'angry' America

America on Sunday kicked off the one-year countdown to Election Day 2020, with President Donald Trump betting an "angry" Republican surge can deliver ...
News
1 month ago

US presidential hopeful Sanders seeks to shrug off heart attack

US Senator Bernie Sanders may be 78 and recovering from a heart attack, but he is determined to prove he has lost none of his appetite for political ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Durban toddler 'abducted' at mall South Africa
  2. South Africans dig deep this December by tipping waiters 100% of their bills South Africa
  3. 'State capture' kingpins going down: Bling king exposed News
  4. Man kills wife, himself in Christmas Eve shooting at Joburg mall South Africa
  5. Parliament’s retiring serjeant-at-arms tells of hell at hands of EFF News

Latest Videos

Promises, jokes and controversies: President Cyril Ramaphosa's year in quotes
'Say what?': 2019 in quotes - what a year!
X