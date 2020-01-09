Australia calls for another mass evacuation as monster bushfires return

Australian authorities urged another mass evacuation across the country's heavily populated southeast on Thursday as a return of hot weather fanned huge bushfires threatening several towns and communities.

"If you receive instructions to leave, then you must leave," Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said in a televised briefing. "That is the only way to guarantee your safety. It is dangerous to be in some of these communities. We cannot guarantee your safety."

Twenty-seven people have died, according to the federal government, as the monster fires have scorched through more than 10.3-million hectares of land, an area the size of South Korea.

Thousands of people have been made homeless and thousands more have had to evacuate repeatedly because of the volatility of the fires.