More virus cases on cruise ship off Japan; China death toll exceeds 500

Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday, as health experts stepped up efforts to find a vaccine for a disease that has provoked fears of a global pandemic.

The death toll from the virus in mainland China jumped by 73 to 563, with more than 28,000 confirmed infections there.

Financial analysts have cut their growth outlook for the world's second-largest economy, with ratings agency Moody's pointing to a risk to auto sales and production.

But global stocks extended their recovery, cheered by record closes in Wall Street benchmarks following encouraging economic data and China's announcement of a tariff cut on some imports from the US, which analysts saw as a move to boost confidence.

The virus has shut down cities and factories in China and disrupted global air travel. This week, it brought chaos to the sedate world of luxury ocean cruises.

About 3,700 people on Carnival's Diamond Princess, docked off a Japanese port, face quarantine for at least two weeks on the ship, which has 20 virus cases, with testing continuing. Japan now has 45 virus cases.