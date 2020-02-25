World

‘Panic buying’ discouraged in Italy as coronavirus continues to spread

25 February 2020 - 11:53 By Busang Senne
A woman studies a banner reading 'Amuchina gel and respiratory mask sold out' on the window of a pharmacy at Piazza del Duomo in central Milan.
Image: Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Anxious Italians in the north of the country are rushing to stock up on supplies in preparation for a widespread lockdown caused by the spread of the coronavirus, CNN reported.

The "panic buying" of provisions such as tinned food and pasta is being discouraged by authorities, including mayor of Milan Beppe Sala and Lombardy president Attilio Fontana, who warned that over-stocking food is counterproductive.

Italy reported the seventh coronavirus-related death on February 24, increasing panic as the world struggles to contain what is fast becoming a pandemic.  

