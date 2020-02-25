Lizo Gqoboka has attached some significance to the number one emblazoned on the back of his Bulls shirt.

The number represents a lot for the loosehead prop and rising Springbok front-row prospect as it also stands for what Gqoboka considers to be his main priority in life - fatherhood..

"It’s a massive responsibility‚ but one I wouldn’t trade for anything in the world‚" says Gqoboka.

Gqoboka was born near Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape and is now the father of two boys‚ a 12-year old and another aged 19 months.

But the 29-year old is also a "father" to his nephews and plays that role within his community through his foundation.

Even in the days when he had to endure hunger‚ months of unemployment‚ financial collapse and complete uncertainty about his rugby career‚ Gqoboka dutifully looked after his parents‚ supported his sister and brother and a young boxer in whom he believed.

He has never been afraid to assume the leadership role that comes so naturally to him‚ a role he believes is perfectly exemplified in fatherhood.

This is why he encourages fans to register themselves and their sons for the father and son campout at Loftus Versfeld from 28-29 March.