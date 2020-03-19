WATCH | Pianist and saxophonist use music to uplift self-isolating Spanish community

In the video, he can be seen and heard playing Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On from the movie Titanic, before a saxophonist, Alexander Lebron Torrent, who was a few balconies away, joined him.

According to ET Canada, the video was first shared by Gestoso's partner, Roman Santana, on Instagram.

So far it has picked up an impressive 6.1 million views, been shared more than 80,000 times and liked by more than 250,000 users on Twitter.

The impromptu concert drew a big audience of neighbours, who cheered and applauded from their balconies.

