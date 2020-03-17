A week of coronavirus: From social distancing to buying hundreds of rolls of toilet paper
Here’s how coronavirus has flipped the switch in SA in the past few days
On Monday, the health ministry confirmed 11 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the number in SA to 62.
Here’s how coronavirus has flipped the switch in the country in the past few days.
What's the lowdown? In short, the surge in coronavirus cases has Mzansi in a P-A-N-I-C!
Say what now? Every day, more cases are being announced, sending shock waves around the country.
Why, exactly? You didn't hear? OK, here's the 411: On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the pandemic a national disaster.
His address to the nation came after Mzansi demanded government take more action to protect the population from the outbreak, under the hashtag #LOCKDOWNSOUTHAFRICA.
And what did Ramaphosa do? He gave the people what they wanted, revoking travel visas from high-risk countries.
He also banned social gatherings and events with more than 100 people to enforce social distancing. Say goodbye to living your best lives at nightclubs and so forth.
Haaibo! Social distancing? Yes! Time to start getting to know yourselves better or you could use this as an excuse to cut ties with people #SelfIsolating.
Sjoe, no nice time at all? No nice time at all! Even some of the country's major events have been cancelled or postponed. Nothing is cute.
How is Mzansi handling this? LMAO, how about panicking AF? Many have taken to panic buying, leaving supermarket shelves empty and others with no options.
Panic buying? It's rife amid the global spread of Covid-19, with people around the world stockpiling goods such as latex gloves, hand sanitiser, canned foods and hundreds of rolls of toilet paper. Sh*t is real.
This trend has seen stores increasing sales of certain products.
So joke time is over? In Mzansi? Never! South Africans' reactions to adverse conditions remain unmatched — from dance routines to Ramaphosa being the latest trending meme on social media with his elbow greeting.
Oh wow: Yeah, Mzansi turns to humour to cope with just about everything!
So what's going to happen? Well, we'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime wash your hands thoroughly, don’t touch your face, don't panic and don’t spread rumours!