A week of coronavirus: From social distancing to buying hundreds of rolls of toilet paper

On Monday, the health ministry confirmed 11 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the number in SA to 62.

Here’s how coronavirus has flipped the switch in the country in the past few days.

What's the lowdown? In short, the surge in coronavirus cases has Mzansi in a P-A-N-I-C!

Say what now? Every day, more cases are being announced, sending shock waves around the country.

Why, exactly? You didn't hear? OK, here's the 411: On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the pandemic a national disaster.

His address to the nation came after Mzansi demanded government take more action to protect the population from the outbreak, under the hashtag #LOCKDOWNSOUTHAFRICA.

And what did Ramaphosa do? He gave the people what they wanted, revoking travel visas from high-risk countries.

He also banned social gatherings and events with more than 100 people to enforce social distancing. Say goodbye to living your best lives at nightclubs and so forth.