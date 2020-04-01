World

WATCH | 'This looks worse than having the virus': woman taking Covid-19 test leaves Tweeps in shock

01 April 2020 - 12:13 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
A video posted of a woman getting tested for Covid-19 has left social media users shocked.
A video of a Panamanian woman getting tested for Covid-19 has left many social media users shocked and reluctant to take the test themselves.

The video, posted on Twitter by @PanamaRedin215, shows the woman getting a nasopharyngeal swab test. She'd been in quarantine for three days prior and was being treated for TB.

In the video, a health-care worker can be seen painfully sticking a swab all the way up the woman's nose, eliciting a muffled scream from her.

The woman then groans as the swab is removed after a few seconds. When asked how painful getting the test was, the woman said it was “unbelievable” and felt like they're ripping “your membrane”.

The video garnered much reaction on social media, with many expressing shock at the procedure and saying it “looks worse than having the actual virus”.

Others questioned whether there was an easier way to screen patients, with some saying they'd rather die than take the test.

The woman is yet to receive her test results.

