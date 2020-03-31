South Africa

This is what it's like to have a coronavirus test

31 March 2020 - 06:00 By Sipokazi Fokazi
Testing for Covid-19 involves an uncomfortable nasopharyngeal swab.
Testing for Covid-19 involves an uncomfortable nasopharyngeal swab.
Image: Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It began with a dry cough and other symptoms soon arrived, but for a week I laughed off a colleague’s suggestions that I should get tested for Covid-19.

Then it dawned on me: I had returned from the United Arab Emirates three weeks earlier and the previous week I had flown from Cape Town to East London for a funeral.

By that time, more than 60 South Africans had tested positive for Covid-19 and they all had a travel history.

I called my doctor, who told me to head straight to Tygerberg Hospital’s Covid-19 screening centre in Bellville. There, I was treated as potentially infected and ordered to wear a mask.

After being questioned by a screening doctor and a nurse, I was taken inside to the isolated testing cubicles for more questioning.

A drive-through Covid-19 testing station opened on March 26 2020 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The testing station is run by Health Insite in partnership with Mullah laboratories and is fully compliant. HealthInsite says the station offers an alternative to standing in long queues at labs or state hospitals, which can put people at risk.

R40m worth of test kits and hospital equipment on its way to South Africa

The German government will send test kits and other hospital equipment worth R40-million to South Africa to help fight Covid-19 in the country, its ...
News
1 day ago

By 9am, the cubicles - which were continually sanitised by staff in protective clothing - were full.

I met the testing criteria, and I was taken into an isolation room with a negative pressure system to ensure adequate air circulation and minimise infection.

The testing doctor put on blue protective clothing that covered him from head to toe. He performed two nasopharyngeal tests, which involved inserting a swab into a nostril and swabbing the inside of my nose and back of my throat while my head was tilted. This was extremely uncomfortable.

Another test involved swabbing both sides of my throat, which made me gag and cough. I was then asked to cough up sputum and a blood sample was taken.

All my samples were then put in a clearly marked transparent bag, which was sent to the lab. I was asked to fill the contact-tracing form at home and send it back later.

Two days later, I received a call informing me of my negative result. The mask came off and I left my self-isolation room. I could finally kiss and hug my children again without worrying about infecting them.

With SA under a nationwide lockdown, in a bid to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, streets and busy spots in Cape Town and Johannesburg are emptying. The bustle of life at iconic SA places is now a mere shadow of what it was. We take a comparative look at these places before and after the country's national lockdown was implemented.

READ MORE:

Mkhize concerned as doctors, nurses test positive for Covid-19

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says a number of doctors and nurses have been infected by Covid-19 – not by patients but by family, friends and ...
News
2 days ago

New Covid-19 cases arise - legal ones

Family matters and loony long shots already before courts
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. Security estate, residential complex managers must enforce no jogging, dog ... South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa to address SA at 7.30pm on 'measures to contain coronavirus' South Africa

Latest Videos

SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
X