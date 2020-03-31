This is what it's like to have a coronavirus test

It began with a dry cough and other symptoms soon arrived, but for a week I laughed off a colleague’s suggestions that I should get tested for Covid-19.

Then it dawned on me: I had returned from the United Arab Emirates three weeks earlier and the previous week I had flown from Cape Town to East London for a funeral.

By that time, more than 60 South Africans had tested positive for Covid-19 and they all had a travel history.

I called my doctor, who told me to head straight to Tygerberg Hospital’s Covid-19 screening centre in Bellville. There, I was treated as potentially infected and ordered to wear a mask.

After being questioned by a screening doctor and a nurse, I was taken inside to the isolated testing cubicles for more questioning.