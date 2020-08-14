World

Paris is 'red' high-risk Covid-19 zone again

14 August 2020 - 09:53 By Reuters
Visitors wearing protective face masks queue to enter the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, as France reinforces mask-wearing as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) across the country, France, August 13, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The French government has declared Paris and the Bouches-du-Rhone area around Marseille on the Mediterranean coast as "red" zones with a high coronavirus infection risk, according to a government decree published on Friday.

The decree gives local authorities the power to limit the circulation of people and vehicles, to restrict the access to public transport and air travel, to limit the access to public buildings and to close some establishments where there is a high risk of infection.

The measure follows a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections over the past two weeks. 

