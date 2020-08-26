World

New Zealand mosque shooter will not speak in court on Thursday

26 August 2020 - 08:52 By Reuters
Brenton Tarrant, charged for murder in relation to the mosque attacks, is seen in the dock during his appearance in the Christchurch District Court, New Zealand March 16, 2019.
Image: Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The gunman in the New Zealand mosque shootings, 29-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant, will not speak in court on Thursday before his sentencing, court officials said on Wednesday.

Tarrant, who has pleaded guilty to murdering and injuring dozens of people at two Christchurch mosques in March 2019, had elected to defend himself but advised the court that he would not make a submission in court personally.

He has directed a standby counsel appointed by the court to make a brief statement.  

