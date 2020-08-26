New Zealand mosque shooter will not speak in court on Thursday

The gunman in the New Zealand mosque shootings, 29-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant, will not speak in court on Thursday before his sentencing, court officials said on Wednesday.

Tarrant, who has pleaded guilty to murdering and injuring dozens of people at two Christchurch mosques in March 2019, had elected to defend himself but advised the court that he would not make a submission in court personally.

He has directed a standby counsel appointed by the court to make a brief statement.