Biden blasts Trump's plan to push Supreme Court nominee ahead of election

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden blasted as an "exercise in raw political power" President Donald Trump's plan to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court weeks before an election that would cement a 6-3 conservative majority.

"Voters of this country should be heard ... they're the ones who this Constitution envisions should decide who has the power to make this appointment," Biden said in Philadelphia. "To jam this nomination through the Senate is just an exercise of raw political power."

Biden said that if he wins the November 3 election, he should have the chance to nominate the next Supreme Court justice.

Biden's remarks came the day a second Republican in the US Senate on Sunday voiced objections to Trump's plan. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she did not support the move, becoming the second of the 53 Republicans in the 100-seat chamber to object publicly following the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.

Trump's plan to quickly fill the vacancy drew immediate criticism from Democrats, who noted that in 2016 Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a vote on a Democratic appointee, saying it was inappropriate to do so in an election year.

"I did not support taking up a nomination eight months before the 2016 election to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Justice Scalia," Murkowski said in a statement. "We are now even closer to the 2020 election – less than two months out – and I believe the same standard must apply."

Senator Susan Collins of Maine voiced similar concerns on Saturday. Collins is locked in a tight re-election battle, while Murkowski's current term extends two more years.

A majority of Americans, some 62% including many Republicans, told a Reuters/Ipsos poll that they thought the winner of the November 3 election should get to nominate a justice to fill the vacancy.