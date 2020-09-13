Trump rallies supporters in Nevada, seeks to overcome Biden lead in the state

Republican President Donald Trump rallied his backers in Nevada on Saturday in a bid to drum up support in a state where polls show his Democratic rival Joe Biden is ahead.

Going through a list of grievances about Democrats, the media, and mail-in voting, Trump spoke to a crowd of thousands at an airport outside of Reno where people stood close to one another and, in many cases, did not wear masks despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The president mused about staying in office 12 years, despite constitutional limits that prohibit US presidents from serving more than two, four-year terms.

"We are going to win four more years in the White House and then after that we’ll negotiate, right, because we’re probably, based on the way we were treated, we’re probably entitled to another four after that," he said.

Trump again accused Democrats of trying to "rig" the Nov. 3 election and he knocked Biden over an ad that criticised Trump for allegedly making derogatory comments about US war dead. Trump has denied making the remarks.

"Now I can be really vicious," in return, the president said, expressing his disgust over the ad and calling Biden "pathetic."

Trump is trailing the former vice president in national polls and in Nevada, which the former real estate developer and reality television star lost narrowly to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.