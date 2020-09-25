World

Iran, Russia discussing joint production of Covid-19 vaccine

25 September 2020 - 11:21 By Reuters
Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's Direct Investment Fund.
Image: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Iran and Russia's sovereign wealth fund RDIF are discussing the joint production of a vaccine against Covid-19, Russian news agencies cited the Iranian ambassador to Moscow as saying on Friday.

"We are holding talks, I spoke with the head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev, our officials have held several rounds of consultations and we announced that we will co-operate," Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali was cited as saying.

Thus far, Russia has struck a manufacturing partnership deal with India, which is due to produce 300 million doses of the 'Sputnik-V' vaccine domestically. It is also discussing such partnerships with several other countries, including Brazil. 

