World

Brazil's Bolsonaro recovering well after bladder stone surgery

26 September 2020 - 10:40 By Eduardo Simoes and Maria Carolina Marcello
Bolsonaro's health has been a matter of public concern after he was stabbed in 2018 while on the campaign trail and subsequently underwent four related surgeries.
Bolsonaro's health has been a matter of public concern after he was stabbed in 2018 while on the campaign trail and subsequently underwent four related surgeries.
Image: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has a "great" clinical outlook after scheduled surgery on Friday morning to remove a bladder stone, according to a statement issued by his press office and signed by a three-doctor medical team.

In the statement issued early on Friday evening, doctors said that there was no fever or bleeding. The president was eating and walking in his room, it said.

Bolsonaro's health has been a matter of public concern after he was stabbed in 2018 while on the campaign trail and subsequently underwent four related surgeries.

Bolsonaro has been aware at least since August that he would undergo a surgery to remove a bladder stone. His doctors have said the bladder surgery is completely unrelated to the stabbing and that it is a simple procedure.

Bolsonaro is set to leave the hospital on Saturday or Sunday at the latest, according to his medical team. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Brazilian state plans deal with Russia to make Covid-19 vaccine

Brazil's Paraná state is in talks with Russia to produce a Covid-19 vaccine, the state research institute said on Tuesday, hours after President ...
News
1 month ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro fed up with quarantine, to take new virus test

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been in quarantine nearly a week after testing positive for the new coronavirus, announced Monday he ...
News
2 months ago

Bolsonaro says he feels 'very well', praises hydroxycholoroquine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has tested positive for COVID-19, said on Facebook Thursday that he was "very well" and again advocated the ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zweli Mkhize takes up 'Jerusalema' dance challenge South Africa
  2. Ex-rugby player Zane Kilian charged with murder of cop Charl Kinnear South Africa
  3. Police confirm arrest in the murder of top CT cop Charl Kinnear South Africa
  4. Protesters dig up tarred KZN road as service delivery frustrations spill over South Africa
  5. Four hikers rescued from Table Mountain South Africa

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X