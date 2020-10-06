Dozens wounded in blast in northwest Syrian town
06 October 2020 - 14:36
Dozens of people were wounded on Tuesday in an explosion in the northwest Syrian town of al-Bab, which is under the control of Turkey-backed rebel factions, three witnesses told Reuters.
One of the witnesses said the blast occurred when a large truck bomb went off in a crowded area in the town.
Pictures showing the aftermath of today's powerful VBIED attack in the TFSA-controlled city of al-Bab in N. Aleppo countryside. The initial reports of around a dozen killed is likely to increase. pic.twitter.com/vaqCiREZ3y— Hugo Kaaman (@HKaaman) October 6, 2020
Decenas de mártires y heridos por explosión de un coche bomba en Al-Bab en el norte de Alepo— Agencia siria SANA (@SanaAgencia) October 6, 2020
Más información: https://t.co/LyLS2bjQjZ pic.twitter.com/lqy7VlvvEm