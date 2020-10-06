World

Dozens wounded in blast in northwest Syrian town

06 October 2020 - 14:36 By Reuters
Armed men are seen at a check point in the border town of Al-Bab, near the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib province. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Dozens of people were wounded on Tuesday in an explosion in the northwest Syrian town of al-Bab, which is under the control of Turkey-backed rebel factions, three witnesses told Reuters.

One of the witnesses said the blast occurred when a large truck bomb went off in a crowded area in the town.  

