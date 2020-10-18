Economy, pandemic overshadow climate for young US voters

The two dozen students who signed up for air pollution expert James Goldstene's advanced environmental studies class all say they are deeply passionate about fighting climate change.

But when it comes to voting in the US presidential election, many said climate change was not their top issue.

Their priorities ahead of the Nov. 3 election reflect those of the wider electorate: the battered U.S. economy, the Covid-19 pandemic and racial justice.

"I know everybody’s biggest issue right now within this class is environment. And it’s super important to me but another thing that I feel is more important personally because I'm an African-American woman is race," said Kelia Surrency, 23.

"The environment is 100% important to me, but I need someone in that office that doesn't look at the Black community as lesser-than."

Many in the class at California State University, Sacramento, were having trouble finding entry-level jobs or internships in the Covid-wracked economy, said Goldstene, a former top California air pollution regulator.

"With Covid going on and a lot of people losing their jobs and struggling, worrying about how they are going to pay for stuff. I think that does overshadow climate," said another student, Enrique Dominguez, 23.

The students' views illustrate how climate change, even when an issue of great voter concern, is eclipsed by other problems. "Our attention span is limited," said Joe Arvai, director of the Wrigley Institute for Environmental Studies at the University of Southern California. "Unless your house is on fire, you're not going to be experiencing climate change firsthand."

Only 7% of likely voters aged 34 and under named environment and climate as their top concern in choosing a president, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted between Sept. 29 and Oct. 13. Among likely voters of all ages, only 4% prioritized climate and environment.

By comparison, Covid-19 was the top concern for 25% of young voters, while jobs and the economy were named by 20%. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/37c3oCk)