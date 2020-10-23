WATCH | 'She’s 15, she’s too old for you!': Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani caught in compromising position

British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen is back with a mockumentary sequel that is garnering mixed reviews two weeks ahead of the US elections.

Borat Subsequent Movie: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, available on Amazon Prime from Friday, sees Baron Cohen back in character as racist, sexist Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev, who once again travels to America.

This time, the plot revolves around his attempts to marry off his 15 year-old daughter to Vice-President Mike Pence or, failing that, Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York who is now President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

It the controversial scene, Guiliani is allegedly seen reaching for his genitals while on a bed in the presence of the actress playing Borat’s daughter in the film.

The Guardian reported that the pair is then interrupted by Borat, who shouts: “She’s 15. She’s too old for you!”