World

WATCH | 'She’s 15, she’s too old for you!': Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani caught in compromising position

23 October 2020 - 13:41 By REUTERS

British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen is back with a mockumentary sequel that is garnering mixed reviews two weeks ahead of the US elections.

Borat Subsequent Movie: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, available on Amazon Prime from Friday, sees Baron Cohen back in character as racist, sexist Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev, who once again travels to America.

This time, the plot revolves around his attempts to marry off his 15 year-old daughter to Vice-President Mike Pence or, failing that, Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York who is now President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

It the controversial scene, Guiliani is allegedly seen reaching for his genitals while on a bed in the presence of the actress playing Borat’s daughter in the film.

The Guardian reported that the pair is then interrupted by Borat, who shouts: “She’s 15. She’s too old for you!”

READ MORE:

Trump-Biden showdown, less chaos but plenty of clashes

US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden offered sharply contrasting views on the still-raging coronavirus pandemic at ...
News
6 hours ago

Trump a revolutionary world leader. Sound mad? Well, there’s evidence aplenty

OPINION | Controversies aside, his unconventional approach has radically transformed the global landscape
World
1 day ago

It’s US election time. Here’s some on-screen insight into the country’s politics

From 1939 to 2016, these 14 films will guide you through what is sure to be one of America’s most-watched polls
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Hawks nab director of company over R4.8m fraud in OR Tambo Municipality South Africa
  2. Dear SA challenges decision to extend national state of disaster South Africa
  3. 'Some hysterical voices you simply must ignore': Thuli Madonsela South Africa
  4. Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri earns over R500,000 a month South Africa
  5. New twist in Brendin Horner murder case, lawyers question 'circumstantial' ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
X