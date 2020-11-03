World

Death toll from Kabul University attack rises to at least 35 as anger grows

03 November 2020 - 15:09 By Reuters
Afghan journalists film inside a classroom after yesterday's attack at the university of Kabul, Afghanistan November 3, 2020.
Afghan journalists film inside a classroom after yesterday's attack at the university of Kabul, Afghanistan November 3, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

The death toll from an attack on Kabul University has risen to at least 35, two government sources said on Tuesday, as students protested over the attack and the country marked a day of mourning.

Gunmen barged into the university on Monday, in what was the second attack on an educational institution in the capital in just over a week. Both have been claimed by Islamic State.

The two sources told Reuters that most of those killed were students and around 50 more people were wounded, some of them breaking limbs while jumping from windows to flee from the attack during morning classes.

Officially the death toll stands at 22 with 27 wounded, according to the interior ministry.

Gunmen kill at least 10 students in attack on Kabul university

Gunmen attacked Kabul University's campus on Monday, killing at least 10 students and trading fire with security forces, a senior Afghan government ...
News
1 day ago

The country held a day of mourning on Tuesday, with many flags flying at half mast.

Around 100 students gathered outside the university to protest that peace talks with the insurgent Taliban in Doha were not leading to a reduction in violence.

"Although we see these kinds of attacks on a daily basis, there are still ongoing peace talks with them, which is really terrible," said one protesting student, Zaryab Paryani.

The Taliban has denied any part in the attack, which follows a blast last month - also claimed by Islamic State - that killed dozens of students at a tutoring centre.

But some Afghan government officials, including First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, have accused the Taliban of involvement.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Twitter accused the government of "taking (the) public for fools".

Negotiators from the Afghan government and the Taliban are holding talks in Doha with the aim of brokering a peace deal as the United States withdraws troops. 

Most read

  1. Bentley & Maserati shipped illegally to Malawi: state in Shepherd Bushiri bail ... South Africa
  2. 'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide ... News
  3. The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness News
  4. BMW 'ripped into pieces' in Joburg horror crash South Africa
  5. It’s Rodeo Drive or bust for 'uncouth' LA consul-general Thandile Sunduza News

Latest Videos

'Fat cakes' and SAA chaos: Zondo left frustrated by former board member ...
Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
X