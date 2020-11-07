'No more bullying': fresh start to US-Mexico relations eyed under Biden

A Joe Biden presidency could reset ties with top US trade partner Mexico that have suffered since Donald Trump made his first White House bid, tarring Mexican migrants as rapists and gun-runners and vowing to keep them out with a border wall.

Biden, vice-president under Barack Obama, was declared victor of the US presidential election by several major television networks on Saturday, despite President Trump filing lawsuits, alleging fraud without providing evidence and saying the race was “far from over”.

A fixture of US politics for half a century, Biden has pledged to stop construction of Trump's southwest border wall and pursue a “humane” migration policy far more in line with the one espoused by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Under Trump, Mexico has had to duck, feint and move quickly to navigate abrupt demands that it stem illegal migration or face having over $600 billion in annual bilateral trade upended.

Lopez Obrador has nimbly acceded to Trump's migration dictates, forging an uneasy relationship of some mutual convenience. In exchange, the Mexican leftist carved out space to change the rules on energy sector investment after the fact.

Diplomats, politicians and foreign policy experts believe Biden would put brinkmanship and overt coercion behind him.

“There will be no more bullying. No more using the bully pulpit of the White House to harass Mexico either on the trade agenda or any of the other agendas,” said Andres Rozental, a former Mexican deputy foreign minister for North America.