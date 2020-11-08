Here's why Nevada is the butt of US elections social media jokes
As the US elections drew to a close this week, the state of Nevada found itself the butt of social media jokes over its delay in releasing its results.
Former US vice-president Joe Biden faced incumbent president Donald Trump in the race for the White House, with both candidates needing 270 votes to win the election.
All eyes were on Nevada, which many political analysts believed would hand Biden victory. His supporters wanted the win, and they wanted it fast - but no one sent Nevada the memo.
When questioned why their results were taking so long, the state's authorities said everything was going according to plan.
“Under Nevada law, mail ballots postmarked on or before election day and received no later than 5pm on November 10 will be counted,” they said.
“This means there is an unknown number of ballots currently in the US Postal Service mail stream that contain a postmark dated November 3 or earlier that will ultimately be counted if they arrive by 5pm on November 10.
“We cannot estimate with any degree of accuracy how many ballots might fall into this category. In addition to the approximately 190,650 ballots remaining to be counted, there are two categories of ballots uncounted and will remain uncounted unless the voter takes the required action necessary for the ballot to be counted.”
The internet was a mess with hilarious memes about the delay, with many dragging in Internet Explorer and popular cartoon characters to explain the wait.
this the mf counting the votes in Nevada rn😭 pic.twitter.com/T63KfIPIF4— alan 💫 (@drinkablesprite) November 4, 2020
Nevada when Georgia flips blue and they are no longer the main character— Grace (@Grace41324816) November 6, 2020
#TrumpMeltdown #BattlegroundState #nevada #georgia #Election2020 #Elections2020 #elections pic.twitter.com/M0PCFnJE4U
#Nevada just doing they thing pic.twitter.com/wdQ9muVHMc— Cooking Quidnunc (@CookingQuidnunc) November 6, 2020
🐌 Nevada is slower than Internet Explorer #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/VjS6jV3Cpq— Barnabas Balazs (@barnabasbalazs) November 5, 2020
#Nevada counting votes 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/VBe38p0ze6— Ahmar U. Zaidi, MD (Dr. Z) (@drzsicklecell) November 6, 2020
When is this election gonna be over😑#Nevada pic.twitter.com/33zbJ1AvUh— dibozzzz (@FBozzman) November 6, 2020
Nevada is now the Internet Explorer of the US pic.twitter.com/ax524xv1o4— Scam Likely (@danakins87) November 5, 2020
Somebody gotta get this dude to help Nevada count votes 🗳 #Nevada pic.twitter.com/hT60PuBHpF— nickpoalillo (@nickpoalillo20) November 5, 2020
ATTENTION: #Nevada now has 76% of their vote counted! We are making progress people! pic.twitter.com/MwlVN3Hnw1— Mazie (@thisismazie) November 5, 2020
A live look at #Nevada #counting #votes #nevadacount #NevadaHurryUp #nevadaplease pic.twitter.com/p3KJUk0Sz8— LNT (@linda_Nani10) November 5, 2020
nevada is like the load speed of internet explorer pic.twitter.com/s9bIY1lmN9— josh (@tbymagic) November 6, 2020
