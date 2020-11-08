World

Here's why Nevada is the butt of US elections social media jokes

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
08 November 2020 - 12:00
Delays in declaring Nevada's presidential election results led to a flood of memes on social media.
Delays in declaring Nevada's presidential election results led to a flood of memes on social media.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo

As the US elections drew to a close this week, the state of Nevada found itself the butt of social media jokes over its delay in releasing its results.

Former US vice-president Joe Biden faced incumbent president Donald Trump in the race for the White House, with both candidates needing 270 votes to win the election.

All eyes were on Nevada, which many political analysts believed would hand Biden victory. His supporters wanted the win, and they wanted it fast - but no one sent Nevada the memo.

When questioned why their results were taking so long, the state's authorities said everything was going according to plan.

“Under Nevada law, mail ballots postmarked on or before election day and received no later than 5pm on November 10 will be counted,” they said.

Trevor Noah pokes fun at Donald Trump

Trevor Noah isn't letting Donald Trump rest, hey!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

“This means there is an unknown number of ballots currently in the US  Postal Service mail stream that contain a postmark dated November 3 or earlier that will ultimately be counted if they arrive by 5pm on November 10.

“We cannot estimate with any degree of accuracy how many ballots might fall into this category. In addition to the approximately 190,650 ballots remaining to be counted, there are two categories of ballots uncounted and will remain uncounted unless the voter takes the required action necessary for the ballot to be counted.” 

The internet was a mess with hilarious memes about the delay, with many dragging in Internet Explorer and popular cartoon characters to explain the wait.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Trump supporters turn rowdy in protests of still-undecided election

Backers of President Donald Trump ramped up demonstrations on Thursday night against an election they believe was rigged or being stolen, in some ...
News
2 days ago

Ndlozi slams US elections unrest: How can you count votes with parties carrying rifles outside?

"If this was happening somewhere is Africa, international observer missions, particularly from US, would have declared elections as not free and ...
Politics
2 days ago

From 'certain victory' to crying 'fraud' - Five Donald Trump Twitter rants during the US elections

Donald Trump is not happy with potentially losing the election.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WRAP | Some Americans dance, others wield guns as Biden's lead solidifies World
  2. BREAKING | CNN says Joe Biden has won US elections World
  3. WATCH | Julius Malema and Pharmacy Direct CEO reach agreement after 'special ... South Africa
  4. 4 must-read stories about the Katlego Maboe ‘cheating’ scandal South Africa
  5. 'Pay me what you paid the white men' - former executive of IT giant News

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X