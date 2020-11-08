Here's why Nevada is the butt of US elections social media jokes

As the US elections drew to a close this week, the state of Nevada found itself the butt of social media jokes over its delay in releasing its results.

Former US vice-president Joe Biden faced incumbent president Donald Trump in the race for the White House, with both candidates needing 270 votes to win the election.

All eyes were on Nevada, which many political analysts believed would hand Biden victory. His supporters wanted the win, and they wanted it fast - but no one sent Nevada the memo.

When questioned why their results were taking so long, the state's authorities said everything was going according to plan.

“Under Nevada law, mail ballots postmarked on or before election day and received no later than 5pm on November 10 will be counted,” they said.