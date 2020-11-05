From 'certain victory' to crying 'fraud' - Five Donald Trump Twitter rants during the US elections
The suspense is taking its toll on US President Donald Trump as votes are counted and Americans wait to learn who will lead them for the next four years.
Trump's Twitter timeline has been flooded with rants and accusations of fraud and violation of America's democracy since the polls closed on Tuesday.
In the early stages of vote counts, Trump was optimistic that he would win the presidency. He even went as far as declaring a false victory despite millions of votes still uncounted. He said his legal team would take his case to the US Supreme Court but did not specify what they would claim.
“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said. “This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop,” he said.
Trump had been in the lead in the states of Florida, Ohio and Texas.
On Wednesday evening, Biden said he was optimistic that he would win the election.
At the time of publishing this article, Biden had 264 votes and Trump had 214. 270 votes are needed in the state-by-state electoral college to win the White House.
From hope to despair, here are five Donald Trump Twitter rants:
Mail-in ballot dumps “devastation”
How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
“They are finding Biden votes all over the place”
They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
John James and the US Senate
Wow! It looks like Michigan has now found the ballots necessary to keep a wonderful young man, John James, out of the U.S. Senate. What a terrible thing is happening!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
The race in Pennsylvania
We are winning Pennsylvania big, but the PA Secretary of State just announced that there are “Millions of ballots left to be counted.”— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
“The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system”
Our lawyers have asked for “meaningful access”, but what good does that do? The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system, and to the Presidential Election itself. This is what should be discussed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020