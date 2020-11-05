World

From 'certain victory' to crying 'fraud' - Five Donald Trump Twitter rants during the US elections

05 November 2020 - 08:21
US President Donald Trump
Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The suspense is taking its toll on US President Donald Trump as votes are counted and Americans wait to learn who will lead them for the next four years.

Trump's Twitter timeline has been flooded with rants and accusations of fraud and violation of America's democracy since the polls closed on Tuesday.

In the early stages of vote counts, Trump was optimistic that he would win the presidency. He even went as far as declaring a false victory despite millions of votes still uncounted. He said his legal team would take his case to the US Supreme Court but did not specify what they would claim.

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said. “This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop,” he said.

Trump had been in the lead in the states of Florida, Ohio and Texas.

On Wednesday evening, Biden said he was optimistic that he would win the election.

At the time of publishing this article, Biden had 264 votes and Trump had 214. 270 votes are needed in the state-by-state electoral college to win the White House.

From hope to despair, here are five Donald Trump Twitter rants:

Mail-in ballot dumps “devastation”

They are finding Biden votes all over the place”

John James and the US Senate

The race in Pennsylvania

The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system”

