US ELECTIONS | Biden prepares for White House while Trump presses legal attack

November 11 2020 - 06:00

Mexico's ambassador to US calls Biden 'prospective' President-elect

Mexico's ambassador to the United States on Tuesday called Joe Biden the "prospective" President-elect, in what could indicate a slight shift in position after the Mexican government said it was too soon to recognize a winner of the U S election.

Ambassador Martha Barcena published a series of talking points on Twitter titled "Position of the Government of Mexico" containing the new language. It was not immediately clear if the choice of words signalled a shift in Mexico's official stance.

Reuters