US ELECTIONS | Biden prepares for White House while Trump presses legal attack
Trump's unsupported charges of election fraud have gained little traction so far.
November 11 2020 - 08:45
US anti-trafficking groups urge Biden to shift focus from sex to labor
US President-elect Joe Biden's administration can reform the country's anti-trafficking agenda by shifting the focus from sexual to labor exploitation and changing immigration policy to improve support for foreign victims, advocates said on Tuesday.
November 11 2020 - 08:45
President-elect Joe Biden plans further meetings on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for his new administration while President Donald Trump pursues a flurry of lawsuits challenging the election results in an effort to cling to power.
November 11 2020 - 08:42
LOL! Donald Trump's son Eric tweeted for people to vote one week after the elections
Donald Trump's son Eric was the butt of social media jokes on Tuesday after he urged people to go out and vote a week after the actual elections, and days after it was announced his father had lost the race for the White House.
November 11 2020 - 06:00
Mexico's ambassador to US calls Biden 'prospective' President-elect
Mexico's ambassador to the United States on Tuesday called Joe Biden the "prospective" President-elect, in what could indicate a slight shift in position after the Mexican government said it was too soon to recognize a winner of the U S election.
Ambassador Martha Barcena published a series of talking points on Twitter titled "Position of the Government of Mexico" containing the new language. It was not immediately clear if the choice of words signalled a shift in Mexico's official stance.
Reuters