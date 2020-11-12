World

US ELECTIONS | Biden reassures US allies in calls with leaders of Japan, S.Korea, Australia

Biden on Wednesday named Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff, his first major appointment as he builds his administration.

12 November 2020 - 07:39 By TimesLIVE
US president-elect Joe Biden.
US president-elect Joe Biden.
Image: Reteurs/Kevin Lamarque

November 12 2020 - 07:30

November 12 2020 - 07:29

Biden reassures US allies in calls with leaders of Japan, S.Korea, Australia 

In their first calls with Joe Biden since the US election, the leaders of Japan, South Korea and Australia on Thursday reaffirmed plans to form close ties with the president-elect to tackle issues including climate change and regional security.

November 12 2020 - 07:01

 

November 12 2020 - 06:43

Most read

  1. 'I assume geography wasn't your best subject at school': Gauteng MEC Lesufi ... South Africa
  2. POLL | President Cyril Ramaphosa talks tonight — what do you think he will ... South Africa
  3. SAHRC condemns Brackenfell clashes but is disappointed at allegations South Africa
  4. Ginimbi to be buried with stack of dollars Africa
  5. 'I'm in danger and my passion is gone': Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
Pfizer's '90% effective' Covid-19 vaccine looks positive, but many questions ...
X