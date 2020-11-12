US ELECTIONS | Biden reassures US allies in calls with leaders of Japan, S.Korea, Australia
Biden on Wednesday named Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff, his first major appointment as he builds his administration.
November 12 2020 - 07:30
Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer welcomed a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administration, saying it marked ‘a new era of decency, integrity and compassion in the White House’ https://t.co/oSvEMqlxdh pic.twitter.com/2SCiawfxVD— Reuters (@Reuters) November 12, 2020
November 12 2020 - 07:29
Biden reassures US allies in calls with leaders of Japan, S.Korea, Australia
In their first calls with Joe Biden since the US election, the leaders of Japan, South Korea and Australia on Thursday reaffirmed plans to form close ties with the president-elect to tackle issues including climate change and regional security.
November 12 2020 - 07:01
"We’ve seen a youthquake." How youth of color backed Joe Biden in battleground states https://t.co/p7GWMClqPL— TIME (@TIME) November 12, 2020
November 12 2020 - 06:43
'He can't be the president right now, but he is sure acting like one' — Sen. Klobuchar contrasted Joe Biden's leadership since his victory with Trump's chaotic decision to fire Defense Sec. Esper by tweet on Monday. pic.twitter.com/9WMIFunPII— NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 12, 2020
As president, @JoeBiden will make corporations and the wealthiest finally pay their fair share—and he won’t ask a single person making under $400,000 per year to pay a penny more in taxes.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 12, 2020