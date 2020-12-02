WATCH | US restaurant owner lashes out at women for twerking on his furniture

A video of a restaurant owner in the US reprimanding a woman for twerking on top of a chair has gone viral and drawn mixed reactions.

In the video shared by Twitter user @DJGreenVillain, Kevin Kelley, the owner of True Kitchen and Kocktails, can be seen reprimanding customers after a woman was seen standing on the furniture twerking.

Kelley told customers that twerking in his restaurant was not allowed.

“I invested a lot of money into buying this building, into developing this concept, so that black people can have somewhere nice to go to, OK?” he said.

“Somewhere where our people can feel good about themselves as a culture. Real talk. And so all this twerking and sh**, take it to Prime, take it to Pink. Don’t bring it here because we’re a restaurant.”

Kelley said the majority of his customers are ladies and that they should conduct themselves in a manner that is respectful.

“If you guys wanna do it, get the f*** out my restaurant because I did it for our people and I did it for our culture. So don’t do it again. I don’t want to hear it again. If you don’t like it, get out because I don’t need your money. I need to provide something for my people.”

Watch the full video below (WARNING: Video contains strong language):