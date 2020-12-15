Amid pandemic, Jakarta burials 61% higher in first 10 months of 2020

"After almost 10 months, the scale of pandemic is getting worse and more serious as seen from the burials data," noted Dr Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist from Australia's Griffith University, referring to the new study.

Public health experts in the world's fourth-most populous country have long questioned the accuracy of the official statistics, particularly given that Indonesia has one of the world's lowest rates of coronavirus testing for population size.

The paper also noted the "shortfall in testing capacity likely comes with very significant underreporting of infection and its consequences" with some patients dying before being tested, or testing returning false negative results.

Jakarta, a sprawling metropolis that is home to more than 10 million people, has officially recorded more than 154,000 cases of the coronavirus as of Dec. 14, with 2,963 deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

A further 5,109 people were classified as 'probable' Covid-19 deaths – those presenting with severe coronavirus symptoms but who died before tests confirmed it – a figure 58% higher than official deaths.

In April, Reuters reported that a 40% spike in burial data this March indicated that deaths from Covid-19 in the Indonesian capital were likely far higher than officially reported.

Indonesia's Covid-19 national taskforce and Jakarta taskforce were not immediately available for comment on the study's findings.