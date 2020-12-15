No evidence to justify personal costs order against Busisiwe Mkhwebane, rules Constitutional Court

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday warned against a trend of litigants seeking personal costs orders against the public protector in almost every case.

In a scathing hand-down of the Constitutional Court’s judgment, justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said a unanimous court had set aside a personal costs order against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as there was not a “scintilla of evidence” to justify it.

“The public protector’s office is more important than any incumbent. As the judiciary we must not be guilty of contributing to the weakening of that office by making indefensible personal costs awards. You weaken that office, you weaken our constitutional democracy,” Madlanga said when handing down the judgment.

The case concerned an appeal by Mkhwebane against a high court judgment that found she did not have the legal power to subpoena a person’s tax records.

On this, the main issue in the case, the ConCourt dismissed her application for leave to appeal, saying she had not shown it was in the interests of justice that the highest court should hear the appeal directly, leapfrogging the Supreme Court of Appeal.