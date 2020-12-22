In Greece, wastewater analysis gives clues to Covid-19 viral load

Shortly before a surge in infections prompted Greece to impose a second coronavirus lockdown in early November, chemists at a wastewater treatment plant had already concluded that tougher restrictions would likely be necessary.

Their clue? Samples of sewage from the capital Athens. Daily collections of wastewater are analysed at the University of Athens to determine the level of viral load and the expected Covid-19 infections in the community.

Greece fared better than most EU countries during the first wave of the pandemic, but has seen a rapid rise in infections since October, forcing it to impose a second nationwide lockdown in early November.

To the analytical chemists looking at the wastewater samples before that decision, a second lockdown had started to look very likely.