California Covid surge shows signs of easing with hospitals strained to brink

The stress has led to an exodus of hospital staff at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, California, where coronavirus patients on stretchers lined the corridors on Tuesday and every available intensive care unit bed was filled.

'IT'S JUST TOO MUCH'

Nurses, doctors, laboratory staff and technicians have been retiring, quitting or going on stress leave in record numbers, said Mendy Hickey, executive director of acute care services.

“It's just too much for them any more. It's just really taking a toll on people,” Hickey said. “We've cancelled surgeries, so we have O.R. staff nurses up here helping run codes. We have anaesthesia technicians helping us do chest compressions in rooms.”

The strain is compounded by the intense nature of the swollen caseload.

“It seems like they're sicker than they've ever been before. We have more patients on ventilators than we've ever had at this hospital before in its history,” Hickey said.

Kari McGuire, supervisor of palliative care, said she had never seen so much death.

“We're used to being able to hug families, we're used to being able to have that one-on-one interaction with patients, and so much is now done over the phone,” McGuire said. “And with the increase of deaths, it's made our job in palliative care much more difficult.”

SOBER MILESTONE

California, the nation's most populous state, with some 40 million residents, has emerged as a leading US epicentre of the pandemic despite health officials' reimposing some of the country's most stringent restrictions on social gatherings and business activity.

Covid-related deaths, considered a “lagging indicator” in the trajectory of the pandemic, have continued to mount steadily in California, crossing the grim milestone of 30,000 to date as of Tuesday, Ghaly said.

The current post-Christmas and New Year's wave of cases, while appearing to be less severe than anticipated, has yet to peak, because many of those infections will end up hitting hospitals, he warned.