74-year-old honoured for walking dogs for elderly and ill people every day for 13 years

At the age of 74, John Howarth should have his feet up and be living his best life. Instead the UK military veteran is spreading joy by helping the sick and the elderly.

Howarth has become a hero in his community after walking dogs for those who are unable to do so every day for the past 13 years.

He works with The Cinnamon Trust, a UK charity for the elderly, the terminally ill and their pets, and told LADbible he had found a calling in life.

“For some people who live alone, having someone to walk their dogs means the dog gets exercise and they have contact with someone on a regular basis.

“All people seem to be grateful for my help. Some don’t see anyone else for the whole day. The dogs are always pleased to see me and I am happy to see them.”

The Cinnamon Trust aims to create a national network of more than 6,000 volunteers to provide help to the ill and elderly, including walking dogs and fostering pets. They also operate a national register of 752 care homes/sheltered housing for the elderly that accept pets.