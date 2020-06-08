Superheroes welcome pupils back to Durban school

At Sibusisiwe Technical High School in Umlazi, Sipho Ngobese, a matric pupil, said: “I feel so awesome being back. I can see that my year is ending, even though two months has been long without class. I am nervous like everyone else about the virus but I am glad I don’t have to extend my matric year. I just feel so awesome.”

His fellow matric pupil Senzi Ndlovu, however, was feeling anxious.

“I feel a little pressure but there’s nothing I can do about being back at school. Education is the first key. I don’t feel safe at school around so many people, even though we have to wear masks, social distance and sanitise.

“I miss being able to hug my friends hello. All these months I’ve been trying to study at home but the virus and missing school has been on my mind,” Ndlovu said.

Zandisiwe Shange said while she was excited to see her friends, she was worried about the virus.

“I’m still worried about the virus, there’s that thing at the back of my head. I’m also worried about my academics. I don’t think I will be able to get the same marks I was getting before schools closed. I don’t think that I will be able to get on with the programme. But I [would] rather be here, being at home was boring,” she said.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, who visited the school on Monday to assess school readiness, told pupils that there was no cure for Covid-19 and that they couldn't afford to close schools.

“We have to prepare to return to school. I’m sure you are looking forward to going to university next year. So let’s work together to finish the year. Teachers, without you there will be no future. We have tried our best to ensure the safety of the kids. We want to celebrate their results. The virus does not move but people move.

“We made sure that learners have masks, and to provide sanitiser. Make sure you keep distance among yourselves. This will be your daily life now. It’s a new ways of living. You must become comfortable with wearing face masks, this is the new normal,” he said.

Nolwazi Ngcobo, a parent whose seven-year-old went back to school at Addington Primary on Monday, said she was anxious about her daughter's wellbeing.

“She was excited to go back to school because it's been two months, but I'm worried about her catching the virus because now she has to go outside. It's grade 1, so I'm not too worried about the curriculum. She was learning during this period but I think she learns better inside the classroom, so I allowed her to go back,” she said.

Ngcobo said she took her daughter to the doctor for a health check before allowing her to return to school.

“I needed to know that she's 100% healthy, especially her chest area and she got her clean bill of health. She walks to school so I'm not worried, I've taught her how to use a mask and sanitiser and we practised all the precautions together at home before I could let her out. She is ready.”

Ngcobo stood outside the school gates waiting to see if her daughter passed the screening test to go in.

The school has set up two points of entry, one to sanitise pupils and another, a desk with a questionnaire and a temperature checker. She said she was satisfied with the school's safety measures.