Biden leads observance of America's 400,000 Covid-19 dead on eve of inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday led a national memorial observance on the eve of his inauguration to honour the 400,000 Americans who have perished from Covid-19 during the 11 months since the novel coronavirus said its first US life.

The sundown commemoration came hours before President Donald Trump was due to leave the White House for the last time and hand over a country racked by the greatest public health crisis in a century, economic devastation and violent political upheaval.

Ceremonies spearheaded by Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris from the base of the Lincoln Memorial marked the federal government's first official nod to the staggering death toll from the pandemic.

“To heal, we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal. It's important to do that as a nation,” Biden said to kick off a tribute that included observances in cities across the country.

As he spoke, 400 electric lamps lining the sides of the memorial's Reflecting Pool were illuminated to honour the lives lost, followed by gospel star Yolanda Adams' performance of the song “Hallelujah,” then a moment of silence.