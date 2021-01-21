'Kamala is so glorious'- Social media flooded with global reaction to US presidential inauguration
US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris have been trending on Twitter, as scores across the world congratulate them on their inauguration.
Biden, 78, became the oldest US president after he beat former president Donald Trump in the November 3 election to become the nation's 46th president.
56-year-old Harris became the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to hold the second-highest US office. TimesLIVE reports that she is seen by many as “an obvious” contender for the presidency in 2024, should Biden not serve a second term.
Former US president Barack Obama took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank Americans who voted for a Biden and Harris presidency. Biden served as Obama's deputy president for two terms, between 2009 to 2017.
“Today was a good day. And it was only possible because of you. Because you made calls. Because you marched. Because you wore your masks and voted like never before. For four years, you defended our democracy with everything you had — and now, our country can enter a new day,” he tweeted on Wednesday.
Biden assured Americans that he would get straight to work as the nation faces numerous challenges including the coronavirus, which has claimed over 415,000 lives, political divisions and a slumping economy.
“There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families,” he tweeted after his inauguration.
South Africans also took a keen interest in the inauguration. One SA leader Mmusi Maimane joined many in congratulating the newly elected leaders and wishing them well.
Good luck to all Americans as you attempt to build back better.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 20, 2021
Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris as you take the helm of leadership in one of the most difficult periods in human history.
A strong America can help fight tyranny around the world. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/CxF6uj9Hmv
#InaugurationDay . #USASenate in session being chaired by Vice President Kamala Harris to administer the swearing-in of new Senators. These guys have no time to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/LbKJ5T7sbJ— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) January 20, 2021
Kamala Harris 2024. Don’t @ me. pic.twitter.com/fEke7QUoNR— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) January 20, 2021
Today we close the door on a dark chapter of our history. Today @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris will be sworn in as our President and Vice President. Today we start to reverse the damage done the last four years and begin delivering desperately-needed progress to the American people.— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 20, 2021
Today, my kids will watch a Black woman sworn in as Vice President of the United States. And this moment will be just as important for my son to watch as my daughter. Thank you @KamalaHarris.— Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) January 20, 2021
When Vice President @KamalaHarris was being sworn in, my son was riveted and said “It’s my Mom!” and I thought of all the kids around the world thinking and saying that for the first time in history. What a day.— Todd Grinnell 🦋 (@toddgrinnell) January 20, 2021
Congratulations to @KamalaHarris on being sworn-in as @VP. It is a historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust. The India-USA partnership is beneficial for our planet.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021
I feel so much hope now! It's like the whole world is celebrating. America is back!!!! ❤👍🙏#Inauguration2021 #JoeBiden America First— ac (@apresley09) January 21, 2021
I’m just here to help. 🤷🏿♀️#wediditJoe pic.twitter.com/n7KPjClnKv— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 20, 2021