'Kamala is so glorious'- Social media flooded with global reaction to US presidential inauguration

US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris have been trending on Twitter, as scores across the world congratulate them on their inauguration.

Biden, 78, became the oldest US president after he beat former president Donald Trump in the November 3 election to become the nation's 46th president.

56-year-old Harris became the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to hold the second-highest US office. TimesLIVE reports that she is seen by many as “an obvious” contender for the presidency in 2024, should Biden not serve a second term.

Former US president Barack Obama took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank Americans who voted for a Biden and Harris presidency. Biden served as Obama's deputy president for two terms, between 2009 to 2017.

“Today was a good day. And it was only possible because of you. Because you made calls. Because you marched. Because you wore your masks and voted like never before. For four years, you defended our democracy with everything you had — and now, our country can enter a new day,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Biden assured Americans that he would get straight to work as the nation faces numerous challenges including the coronavirus, which has claimed over 415,000 lives, political divisions and a slumping economy.

“There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families,” he tweeted after his inauguration.

South Africans also took a keen interest in the inauguration. One SA leader Mmusi Maimane joined many in congratulating the newly elected leaders and wishing them well.