Does the world need new Covid vaccines? 'Jury is out', Oxford's Pollard says

“There are definitely new questions about variants that we're going to be addressing. And one of those is: do we need new vaccines?," Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial, told BBC radio.

“I think the jury is out on that at the moment, but all developers are preparing new vaccines so if we do need them, we'll have them available to be able to protect people.”

Vaccines are seen as the swiftest path out of the COVID-19 crisis which has killed 2.33 million people and turned normal life upside down for billions.

Researchers from the University of Witwatersrand and the University of Oxford said in a prior-to-peer analysis that the AstraZeneca vaccine provided minimal protection against mild or moderate infection from the South African variant among young people.

TARGET POPULATION

Protection against moderate-severe disease, hospitalisation or death could not be assessed in the study of about 2,000 volunteers who had a median age of 31 as the target population were at such low risk, the researchers said.

“I think there's clearly a risk of confidence in the way that people may perceive you. But as I say I don't think that there is any reason for alarm today,” Pollard said.