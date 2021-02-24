Israel sharing some Covid vaccines with Palestinians, Honduras, Czech Republic

Israel has been importing Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc vaccines. It has administered at least one Pfizer dose to almost 50% of its 9 million population in one of the world's swiftest campaigns.

This month the Palestinians received an initial shipment of Moderna doses from Israel, helping kick off a limited vaccination programme in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza.

While Israel has been vaccinating Palestinians in East Jerusalem, it had come under foreign criticism for not extending its campaign to the other Palestinian areas.

The vaccines due for Honduras will be administered to health workers at risk of exposure, and a Honduran Air Force plane is in Israel to transport them, government spokesperson Carlos Madero said.

The Central American country last year followed the US in signalling its intention to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a diplomatic gain for Israel.

Israel regards all of Jerusalem as its capital, though that is not recognised by most countries. Palestinians seek East Jerusalem, which Israel captured along with the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 Middle East War, as the capital of a future independent state.

The Czech Republic has received several thousand Moderna doses from Israel, Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek told reporters on Tuesday.

The donation comes after the European Union country's president and premier sent letters to Israel requesting vaccine help.

Some of Netanyahu's competitors in a March 23 election criticised the donations, saying the premier did not consult with the public or even his own cabinet before making them.

Netanyahu “thinks he is running a kingdom and not a state. Such a move requires discussion and approval,” Benny Gantz, Netanyahu's centrist coalition partner and now election competitor, wrote on Twitter.

In an interview with Israel's Army Radio, Finance Minister Israel Katz, a member of Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, said he was unaware of the donations.