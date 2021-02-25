Moderna developing booster shot for new coronavirus variants, ups production target

Moderna Inc says it is working with US government scientists to study an experimental booster shot that targets a concerning new variant of the coronavirus, and has raised its global Covid-19 vaccine production goal for this year by 100 million doses.

The US biotech company has produced raw material for a booster shot aimed at addressing the virus variant first found in SA that may be more resistant to existing vaccines, it said. It has shipped the vaccine to the US National Institutes of Health, which helped develop Moderna's current vaccine, for additional study.

The company is experimenting with several potential ways to combat new variants of the virus.

They include an additional booster shot that targets the variant now prevalent in SA and spreading globally, a combined booster shot that mixes its current Covid-19 vaccine with the experimental shot, and an extra booster shot on top of its current two-dose vaccine, the company said.

It will also experiment with using its experimental shot and the combined shot as primary vaccinations against Covid-19, administering two-dose regimens for people who have not yet received a shot and have not been infected.

The US discovered its first case of the South African variant in January and it has since turned up in 14 states, according to US government data. Several studies suggest it is more resistant to existing vaccines than other variants of the coronavirus.