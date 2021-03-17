World

French school bans parents from throwing children over its fence

17 March 2021 - 12:45 By TimesLIVE
A school in France had to put up a sign asking parents not to throw their children over the fence when they are running late.
Image: @LPAvignon/Twitter

A school in France has had to tell parents not to throw their children over its fence when they are running late. 

Trillade primary school in Avignon, southern France, even went as far as putting up signs outside the school showing an adult throwing a child, according to the Daily Mail.

The school has instructed parents to come back later in the day when they have missed the 8.30am deadline. 

TimesLIVE

