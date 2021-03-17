French school bans parents from throwing children over its fence
17 March 2021 - 12:45
A school in France has had to tell parents not to throw their children over its fence when they are running late.
Trillade primary school in Avignon, southern France, even went as far as putting up signs outside the school showing an adult throwing a child, according to the Daily Mail.
Certains parents "jetaient" leurs enfants au-dessus du portail quand ils arrivaient en retard...#Insolite— La Provence Vaucluse (@LPAvignon) November 9, 2020
https://t.co/zhcVQowq4W
The school has instructed parents to come back later in the day when they have missed the 8.30am deadline.
TimesLIVE