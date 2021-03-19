Severe storms threaten parts of US Southeast with tornadoes possible

“There is still at least a threat for ... at least a couple — if not a few — strong tornadoes in that area from eastern Georgia up through eastern North Carolina.”

Isolated severe storms are also possible from southern Ohio into the central Appalachians, according to the NWS.

In South Carolina, the service posted a warning on Twitter about the possibility of a “strong tornado” and urged residents to be prepared to seek a safe place.

As of Thursday morning, the Storm Prediction Center had fielded 152 reports of severe weather, including 24 reports of tornadoes, some of which led to serious damage of homes and businesses in Alabama and Mississippi, according to media reports.

“Probably the worst part of yesterday was across Alabama, that has all shifted to the east today,” Grams said.

More than 40 million Americans were at risk of severe weather on Thursday from Florida to Virginia and including a small area that extends westward into the Ohio valley, he said.