Norway police question prime minister over birthday party Covid-19 breach

Norwegian police said on Tuesday they have begun questioning Prime Minister Erna Solberg over a birthday party she held last month, which could lead to a fine of 10,000 crowns ($1,165) for breaking Covid-19 social distancing rules.

“We have started an investigation and part of this involves questioning the prime minister. We have taken the initiative and the questioning has begun, but it is not formally over,” police inspector Per Morten Sending told Reuters.

Police aimed to conclude the probe this week, he said.

The two-term prime minister has apologised for celebrating her 60th birthday with 13 family members at a mountain resort, despite a government ban on events attended by more than 10 people.