Netanyahu's future unclear as exit polls forecast stalemate in Israel's election

Whether he could tip the balance will depend on final results. Bennett, seemingly a natural partner for Netanyahu, said he would wait until they were in before announcing any political moves.

An alliance between Bennett, 48, who favours annexing parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and Netanyahu's opponents to the left seemed to be a political stretch.

During the campaign, Bennett said he would not serve under an anti-Netanyahu bloc's most likely leader, 57-year-old Yair Lapid, head of the Yesh Atid party.

According to the exit polls, Yesh Atid took second place with 17 to 18 parliamentary seats, versus 30 to 31 for top finisher Likud.

A Netanyahu government with Bennett and a clutch of other ultranationalists on board would result in one of the most right-wing governments in Israel's history.

It would likely be at loggerheads with the administration of U.S. Democratic President Joe Biden over issues such as Palestinian statehood and engagement by Washington with Israel's arch-enemy Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme.

VACCINATIONS

Netanyahu had campaigned on his leadership credentials based on a drive that has enabled nearly 50% of Israelis to receive two vaccine shots already.

But charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, which Netanyahu has denied in an ongoing corruption trial, as well as economic strife Israelis suffered during three nationwide coronavirus lockdowns, have weighed on his popularity.

Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, a non-partisan think tank, said the exit polls showed the country remained divided and that a fifth national election remained a real option.

"At the same time, if Bennett joins his coalition, Netanyahu is closer than ever to a narrow government including the most extreme elements of Israeli society," Plesner said.

The dominant political figure of his generation, Netanyahu, 71, has been in power continuously since 2009. But the Israeli electorate is deeply polarised, with supporters hailing him as “King Bibi” and opponents holding up placards calling him “Crime Minister”.

Israel’s swift vaccine drive allowed it to reopen much of its economy before the election, and Netanyahu had promised voters and businesses more cash stipends and millions more doses of vaccine.