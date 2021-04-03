CDC discourages Americans from travel despite 'low risk' to vaccinated people

Roger Dow, CEO of the US Travel Association, said the “new travel guidance is a major step in the right direction that is supported by the science and will take the brakes off the industry that has been hardest hit by the fallout of Covid by far.”

The administration is not lifting restrictions that bar most-non US citizens from the US who have recently been in China, Brazil, SA and most of Europe. It is also keeping requirements that nearly all international US air visitors getting a negative Covid-19 test before travelling to the US.

A US official briefed on the matter said the Biden administration is beginning to have conversations about how and when it might eventually lift those travel restrictions but no change is imminent. The US also still maintains restrictions at the Canadian and Mexican borders that bar non-essential visitors.

The CDC's new guidance says fully vaccinated people do not need Covid-19 tests before international travel unless it is required by the international destination and vaccinated people returning from foreign travel do not need to self-quarantine after returning to the US, unless required by state or local authorities.

The CDC had repeatedly declined in recent weeks to change the guidance and repeated it was still discouraging all non-essential travel because of a concern about new variants.

Many Americans have not been heeding the CDC's advice.

The Transportation Security Administration screened 1.56 million people at US airports on Thursday, just below Sunday's 1.57 million, which was the highest daily total since March 2020. The last time the number of airport passengers screened was below 1 million was March 10.

The Biden administration has taken steps to reduce international travel and mandated masks in nearly all forms of public transit. The administration is not eliminating any mask rules.

The administration is sticking by its goal that all adults will be eligible for vaccines in the coming weeks. Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters that studies showed children would be able to be vaccinated, too.

“There are studies under way in children that go from six months to 11 years. And by the end of this year we should have enough information to be able to safely vaccinate children of virtually any age,” he said.