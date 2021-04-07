World

Britons spend more on golf and picnics as Covid-19 rules relax

07 April 2021 - 13:51 By Reuters
People socialise in a socially distanced outdoor seating area in Covent Garden, London, on April 6 before a further easing of lockdown restrictions for England on April 12.
People socialise in a socially distanced outdoor seating area in Covent Garden, London, on April 6 before a further easing of lockdown restrictions for England on April 12.
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville

British consumers ramped up their spending on golf, picnics and other newly permitted outdoor activities last week as some coronavirus restrictions were lifted, payments firm Barclaycard said on Wednesday.

Golf courses, tennis courts and open-air swimming pools reopened in England on March 29, and a ban on non-essential travel was lifted, though most shops, pubs, restaurants and hotels remain closed.

Face-to-face spending in the leisure and entertainment sector grew by 136% compared with the previous week and spending at golf courses jumped 370%.

Outdoor gatherings such as picnics were probably behind a 9% rise in contactless transactions over the past week as people paid for picnics, Barclaycard said.

“This is a strong indication of the pent-up demand for returning to pre-pandemic activities, like seeing friends and family and enjoying outdoor sport,” Rob Cameron, CEO of Barclaycard Payments, said.

However, the total value of leisure and entertainment spending was down 35% compared to the same week two years ago, before the onset of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that his plan to allow non-essential shops to reopen and pubs and restaurants to serve people outdoors from April 12 in England was on track.

The Bank of England is watching closely for signs of how much households spend of the savings which some have racked up over three lockdowns during the past year.

READ MORE:

Bold Boris in bid to boost Covid testing as he sets about reopening UK

The prime minister’s staggered plan comes on the back of a twice-a-week testing drive and months-long lockdown
World
1 day ago

England to open shops, gyms and outdoor pubs, PM Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday a planned reopening of the economy would take place next week, with the opening of all shops, ...
News
1 day ago

UK PM Johnson says ethical implications of vaccine passports are being assessed

The British government is working through complicated ethical issues posed by Covid-19 vaccine certification before deciding how the so-called ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  2. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  3. Durban homeowners score big win over neighbouring property South Africa
  4. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  5. #GiftSindiLife: More than R1m raised to fund Dr Sindi van Zyl’s medical bill South Africa

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
X