Britons spend more on golf and picnics as Covid-19 rules relax

Outdoor gatherings such as picnics were probably behind a 9% rise in contactless transactions over the past week as people paid for picnics, Barclaycard said.

“This is a strong indication of the pent-up demand for returning to pre-pandemic activities, like seeing friends and family and enjoying outdoor sport,” Rob Cameron, CEO of Barclaycard Payments, said.

However, the total value of leisure and entertainment spending was down 35% compared to the same week two years ago, before the onset of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that his plan to allow non-essential shops to reopen and pubs and restaurants to serve people outdoors from April 12 in England was on track.

The Bank of England is watching closely for signs of how much households spend of the savings which some have racked up over three lockdowns during the past year.