Bold Boris in bid to boost Covid testing as he sets about reopening UK

The prime minister’s staggered plan comes on the back of a twice-a-week testing drive and months-long lockdown

Boris Johnson said on Monday everyone in England will be able to take a Covid-19 test twice a week in a new drive to track the pandemic as society reopens and the vaccine rollout continues rapidly.



The British prime minister, who was expected to confirm plans to relaunch international travel and open sections of the economy on Monday, said the new mass testing programme would break the chain of transmissions and spot cases without symptoms...